Spain’s Ministry of Health is Considering Transporting Patients Across Autonomous Communities Due to Over-Saturation in Intensive Care Units





The Ministry of Health is attempting to avoid the collapse of these intensive care units (ICU), especially in the regions which are most affected by the coronavirus.

The saturation of ICU’s as a result of the coronavirus is amongst the greatest worries of health management officials in Spain. Various communities, primarily Cataluña and Madrid, have reached their limits, therefore, the Ministry of Health is “considering” transporting patients across regions to accommodate them in ICUs which are less populated. Maria Jose Sierra, the regional chief for Health Alerts and Emergencies, stated during a press conference that, for now, only medical material is being transported cross-regionally like ventilators.

“We are keeping in contact to see what necessities we have and what we need. If it is up to us, we will try to incorporate this, of course” said the spokeswoman for Emergencies, when asked about the possibility of transporting sick patients between communities to others which are less affected by COVID-19. Sierra has stood in for Fernando Simon as spokesperson, as he has been diagnosed as positive for coronavirus.

-- Advertisement --





In the ICU there are still 5,231 patients hospitalised, 324 more than on Sunday which is a 6.6% increase. In total 46,617 of positive cases have needed medical attention. “We are worried about the pressure on the ICUs, which will be even more important in the upcoming weeks” said Sierra. The day before, Simon had announced that the ICUs of six autonomous communities were already at their limits and an additional three were soon approaching their limit.