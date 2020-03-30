Millions of Brits on minimum wage to pocket up to £930 extra this year





Millions of Brits are set to benefit from around £930 a year, thanks to a rise in the minimum wage rate this week.

Those on the minimum wage rate, including apprecenticeships, will see their wages increase as the new minimum wage rate kicks in on 1st April. The National Living Wage for the over 25s, will go up from £8.21 to £8.72 an hour. The rate for those aged between 21-24 years will increase from £7.70 to £8.20 an hour, and 18-20 year olds will see their rate go up from £6.15 to £6.45.

Those who are under 18, will see a slight increase too from £4.35 to £4.55 an hour, and the hourly rate for apprenticeships will also go up from £3.90 to £4.15.

The increase is set to benefit approximately two million people on the minimum wage in the UK.







