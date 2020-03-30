Man in Costa Blanca’s Calpe is Run Over on the AP-7





A van driver has passed away this morning after being run over on the AP-7 motorway in Calpe, Alicante. According to reports, the man was presumably stopped on the side of the road and placing a warning triangle for his vehicle when he was run over.

The incident was reported at 8:45am on March 30, as the Emergency Centre for Information and Coordination (CICU) was informed that a 34-year-old van driver had been ran over on kilometre 631 of the AP-7 in Calpe.

Once medics arrived at the scene it was too late and all they could do was confirm the fatality of the 34-year-old victim.