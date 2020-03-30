Luxury brand Armani announces that all its Italian factories will be used to make medical overalls for healthcare workers amid shortages





ARMANI TO THE RESCUE: The undisputed king of Italian fashion, Giorgio Armani, announces he has switched the use of his factories from high-end fashion production, to manufacture essential scrubs and protective face masks for Italy’s frontline medical staff.

The adored fashion leader’s Armani Group has already donated two-million euro to Italian hospitals in the Tuscany region, treating those infected with Covid-19. His production line has already begun to produce and supply single-use medical overalls for those who continue to battle the virus, which has to date infected over 92,000 patients in Italy alone.

Italian healthcare workers have had no choice other than to reuse medical overalls and masks, but Armani and his team are working around the clock with the aim to make a positive change for Itlay and the world.

He’s not alone in his fight against Coronvirus, as other high-profile designers and celebrities have also donated in support of the fight. Ralph Lauren, Chiara Ferragni, Rihanna, Donatella Versace, Prada, Sergio Rossi, and luxury powerhouse LVMH have all stepped up.



