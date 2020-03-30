Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT





ACCORDING to the latest Worldometer statistics (at 00.30 GMT today), 721,051 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus (Covid-19) around the world to date, compared to 662,775 yesterday.

Of today’s total, 536,176 people are currently infected, of which 26,782 (5 per cent) are in critical condition. Out of the remaining 184,875 cases, 150,939 have recovered or have been discharged, however, 33,936 have died from the disease.

The US continues to be the country with the most coronavirus cases (141,559), followed by Italy (97,689), China (81,439) and Spain (80,110). The US also reported the most new cases, with 17,981 diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, followed by Spain (6,875) and Italy (5,217).

Spain mourned the most losses in the last 24 hours with 821 Covid-19 deaths, followed by Italy (756) and France (292). Italy remains the country with the most deaths from the disease to date with the death toll reaching 10,779, followed by Spain (6,803) and China (3,300).



