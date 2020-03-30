Latest Coronavirus status in Gibraltar





THE number of people known to have coronavirus Covid-19 in Gibraltar has now risen to 69 according to the latest announcement by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

More than 400people have been tested for Covid-19 in the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) drive in test facility.

The Royal Gibraltar Police arrested a 49-year-old homeless Polish man for failing to comply with the lockdown in place on the Rock

The homeless man refused to comply with the directions issued by the police despite being directed to the special shelter at the Garrison Gym and he was arrested at Watergardens before being taken to Police headquarters at New Mole House.

He later agreed to comply with the instructions and was taken by the police to the Garrison Gym where he should remain during the crisis.



