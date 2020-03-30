IOC reschedules Tokyo Olympic Games for July 23 until August 8, 2021





THE International Olympic Committee has announced that it has rescheduled the Tokyo Olympic Games for next year, after postponing the event because of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Tokyo Olympic Games will now run from July 23 until August 8, 2021. The Paralympic Games (due to start on August 25, 2020) has also been postponed until August 24 and will run until September 5, 2021. The IOC decided to postpone both events to protect the health of the athletes, as well as all involved, and to stop the further spread of Covid-19.

“I am confident that, working together with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Japanese Government and all our stakeholders, we can master this unprecedented challenge,” said IOC President Thomas Bach. “Humankind currently finds itself in a dark tunnel. These Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 can be a light at the end of this tunnel.”

Adding to his comments, International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons, stated: “When the Paralympic Games do take place in Tokyo next year, they will be an extra-special display of humanity uniting as one, a global celebration of human resilience and a sensational showcase of sport. With the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games 512 days away, the priority for all those involved in the Paralympic movement must be to focus on staying safe with their friends and family during this unprecedented and difficult time.”



