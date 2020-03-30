Incentive for firms in a Costa Blanca town which reinstate staff after lockdown





El Campello Town Hall is proposing to freeze on tax payments for businesses forced to close due to State of Alarm measures, and considering a “bonus” incentive for those which reopen after the crisis with the same number of staff as before.

The measure will affect the Property Tax (IBI), rubbish collection fees and any other fees regularly charged by the local administration.

This measure would be applied generally to all businesses, but also on the table is a “double bonus” for firms “that reopen with the same number of workers as they had before the shutters were lowered”. This is likely to be a reduction in fees and taxes.

The idea is to promote economic measures to “alleviate as much as possible the tax burden on local businesses and industries during the coronavirus crisis, which the authority believes is fair and necessary”.