Houseparty users claim app ‘has been HACKED’





RUMOURS that popular video-calling app Houseparty has been ‘hacked’ are spreading like wildfire online – but its creators deny a breach.

The chat app has quickly become a viral hit in recent weeks, but terrified users are now deleting the app over fears Houseparty has been compromised.

As the world goes into lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, internet users have flocked to Houseparty.

The hit app lets friends and family make video calls, play games and hang out in a virtual ‘house party.’

However, large numbers of users on Twitter are reporting that they’ve had Spotify, PayPal and bank accounts hacked after downloading the app.





But the app’s owner Epic Games – the company behind popular games Fortnite and Gears of War – deny that a breach has taken place.

“We’ve found no evidence to suggest a link between Houseparty and the compromises of other unrelated accounts,” an Epic Games spokesperson told The Sun.





“As a general rule, we suggest all users choose strong passwords when creating online accounts on any platform.

“Use a unique password for each account, and use a password generator or password manager to keep track of passwords, rather than using passwords that are short and simple.”