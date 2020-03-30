Hotel and hospitality trade in ‘critical situation’ in Spain’s Costa Almeria





THE Costa Almeria hotel and hospitality trade has been left in a ‘critical situation’ by the coronavirus crisis, sector association ASHAL has warned.

ASHAL has now written to the local councils of areas in which its member businesses are located pointing out that the State of Alarm has meant “flight cancellations, border closures, mass cancellations of events and celebrations and the disappearance of all economic activity in hospitality,” and urging them to “adopt measures, especially in regard to taxes, which mitigate the effects of this enforced stop.”

ASHAL says it believes local authorities can “collaborate on overcoming the coronavirus which has completely paralysed hotel and hospitality activity.”

The association also revealed two provincial hotels have joined the programme to provide a service to medical staff, transport workers or personnel for essential infrastructure like airports, stations and roads during the health emergency period: the Avenida Hotel in Almeria City and Apartamentos Turisticos Spirit Mar in Almerimar.

Another four hotels have told the administrations they are prepared to be ‘converted’ into hospitals if necessary: the Hotel Almirez in Laujar de Andarax;, the Hotel Balneario San Nicolas, in Alhama de Almería, the Hotel Catedral in the provincial capital and AR Almerimar in El Ejido.



