



Guardia Civil wish an Unhappy Birthday to street party-goers in La Rioja , Spain

GUARDIA Civil in La Rioja has denounced three young people – two of them minors – and two women for not complying with the mobility restrictions decreed with the state of alarm. These five people were on Calle Alfaro, in the town, celebrating the birthday of one of the young women. During the time they remained on public roads, they consciously failed to comply with the confinement laws. While listening to music and consuming alcoholic beverages, a video was recorded that ends with the birthday girl of the party blowing candles and singing happy birthday. In search of “likes” The defendants uploaded the video of the party they had held to two well-known social networks, without being aware that their “likes” would end up becoming complaints for which they face a fine of €601 to €30,000.