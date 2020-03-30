Guardia Civil denounce five people for holding a birthday party in the street in Spain





WHEN two minors loaded a number of pictures on social media which showed them with three others on the streets holding a celebration in Alfaro (La Rioja), they had no idea what would happen to them due to their stupidity.

There were immediate complaints to the Guardia Civil who have denounced the five, two minors, one male adult and two female adults who were shown on the streets, laughing, drinking alcohol, blowing out candles on a cake and singing happy birthday.

The birthday present for each of those identified will be a fine of between €601 and €30,000 for a blatant breach of the lockdown required by the state of alarm.