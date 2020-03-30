Government Issues One Day of Moratorium to Help Companies in Spain Who are Forced to Shut





The objective of this new measure is so that all vital tasks may be completed before the companies must interrupt their activities for a period of 8 working days. The Executive has published the new decree in the Official State Bulletin (BOE) only hours after finally outlining which sectors this new measure affects.

To smooth out the process, the government will allow employees to go to work on March 30, even if they are eligible for paid leave, so that they can carry out necessary tasks before being forced to interrupt all business activity, which may affect some industries more than others for example, construction.

According the Royal Decree Law published shortly before midnight, last night, in the BOE, this measure has been established to further limit activity and restrict the freedom of movement in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In the case that employees must go to work to finish up any necessary activities, they may do so on March 30.