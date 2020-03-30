Gandia, a town with a character





A LEAD character in the fourth season of the award-winning Netflix series, La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), is called Gandia.

All members of the band of thieves that the plot centres on have discarded their names and each takes the name of a city.

The Gandia character already made an appearance in the third series but comes to the fore during the latest season and will be responsible for all the ills that later befall the gang.

The name of the La Safor resort will travel the world, but not for the first time as it became notorious thanks to Gandia Shore, a 2012 Spanish adaptation of the US reality show, Jersey Shore.

Eight years later, Gandia town hall still prefers to forget the programme although it broke MTV Spain’s all-time ratings record for a Spanish show.





Despite, or because of the louche series, all parties on the local council signed a declaration opposing a second series in January 2019.



