Dare devil police flypast along Fuengirola’s seafront lifts spirits on the Costa del Sol





Police pilots lift spirits by daredevil low flying skills to wave at residents on balconies in Fuengirola Costa del Sol

WHILST the police on the Costa del Sol have their work cut out patrolling the streets and skies during the lockdown process pilots had a sense of humour just a few minutes ago as daredevil pleasing pilots of two helicopters flew in as low as they could to front line balconies to offer a wave.

As the helicopters dropped lower than middle floor balconies and within a few feet of them the crews waved as the pilots did 360 degrees turns in simulation that brought on cheers of appreciation from the sea front audiences watching.

A Mexican type wave broke out between balconies as then the helicopters dropped their noses down and up as if to say thank you.

After the lovely and appreciated ‘air display’ they zoomed across the sea front before flying back out to the direction of the sea towards Malaga.





Mary Gregory who witnessed the fly fast said: “That’s made my day, it was fabulous and just what the doctor ordered, I was watching Classic Coronation Street when before I knew it there was a nose of a helicopter in my front window, I ran out and waved and the pilot opened the window and waved back and they they started to spin round.”

“That was wonderful, truly wonderful, I was just hanging out my washing and it was like the police came to give me a hand,” she laughed.





“Such a fantastic little show, I clapped them in appreciation as many did and they waved back, I loved it when they made the helicopters nod their big noses like Mickey Mouse.”

“Blimey! I thought they were going to land on my balcony, they were that close and low, it was like if you put your hand out you could touch them, obviously you couldn’t really but it felt like it, it’s really lifted my spirits on such a dull day,” said Kirk Vincent.