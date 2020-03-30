Dancing On Ice Star Linda Lusardi discharged after battling Covid-19





Dancing On Ice star Linda Lusardi has won her battle against the coronavirus and has been discharged from Hospital.

LUSARDI, 61, and husband Sam Kane, 51, were admitted to hospital with the disease around March 19, Sam was discharged a few days later, but Linda’s condition was considerably worse.

Sam provided updates on her status to worried fans, revealing she was breathing with the help of oxygen equipment, while Lusardi herself tweeted she had “never felt this ill.”

However, Kane tweeted last night that Lusardi had recovered sufficiently to be sent home, saying: “So blessed to be spending tonight with my beautiful girl at home by my side. God bless the NHS. So happy to have her home.”



