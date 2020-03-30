Costa del Sol to set up separate residency complete with medical back-up to treat elderly with Covid-19





MALAGA has announced that it is planning to create a separate residency with medical facilities for the elderly diagnosed with coronavirus (Covid-19). According to the health authorities, this measure will help to stop healthy elderly people in care homes from contracting the infection.

It will also help to prevent the grim scenarios experienced in Madrid and the north of Spain, which has resulted in the majority of people in residencies (both the elderly and staff) from getting infected with the disease, as well as the high number of deaths.

Although the exact details have yet to be finalised, the new centre will be equipped with all the medical professionals and equipment needed to take care of the elderly people diagnosed with Covid-19. Malaga currently houses some 4,500 elderly people in care homes across the province, and this measure aims to better treat those infected by the disease, as well as stop the spread of the virus.

As well as a separate residency for Malaga, Andalucia’s health authority has confirmed that it is planning on setting up three more of these centres, complete with ‘medical back-up’, across the region, including Cádiz (La Línea), Granada and Sevilla.



