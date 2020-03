GUARDIA CIVIL officers found themselves with an unusual assignment in the Jacarilla area after getting reports of a horse that could not get out of a water drainage channel.

The incident was at Paraje Pinormehoso next to the CV-920 highway, with the horse having been in the ditch for some time.

Two hours later, with the use of a special harness and a tractor, the horse was successfully removed to safety.