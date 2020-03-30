Costa Blanca province records highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a day since start of pandemic





ALICANTE Province has recorded 20 more coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours – the highest number of fatalities in the province in a day since the start of the pandemic started.

The total number of deaths in Alicante Province now stands at 135, with 310 in the Valencian Community as a whole.

Today’s rise is the highest number of deaths recorded in a day in the province so far.

-- Advertisement --





In the last few hours there have been 326 new positive cases in the Community’s three provinces, 105 in Alicante, 44 in Castellon and 177 in Valencia.