Costa Blanca in Spain sees Annual Sea Swimming Test at Santa Pola Cancelled due to Crisis Uncertainty





THE annual summer challenge that sees 1,400 swimmers take to the water in Santa Pola to get to Tabarca Island, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The Alone de Santa Pola swimming club took the decision to scrap what would have been the 25th anniversary of the event on July 5, and have pushed it back to the same month next year.

-- Advertisement --





Club president Javier Quesa said that such a major race takes many months to prepare and that organisers could not guarantee at this stage that it would go ahead this summer as scheduled.

The good news is that any swimmer who has already registered will be automatically transferred to next year’s race.



