Costa Blanca Filling Station Robber is Creating a Lot of Hassle





A 47-YEAR-OLD man was arrested by the National Police in Cartagena for robbing two petrol stations of low value items, whilst doing a lot of damage into the bargain.

Cops said the thief had been arrested on 13 previous occasions for similar offences, and clearly he had not been put off from further exploits..

He decided to strike at two filling stations after they had closed for the night, and he failed miserably at his first target.

The man tried to prise some coins out of a dispensing unit, but all he managed to do was to put the machine out of action.

He then decided to steal some chocolate bars from a second station, and in doing so, he smashed through the payment area booth, which will cost €4,000 to repair.



