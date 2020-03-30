Coronavirus USA: American expats fear for their homeland after witnessing events in Spain





American expats residing in Spain fear for their homeland and families as coronavirus takes hold in the United States Of America

As Spain hopefully starts to see a downturn in death numbers, which are approaching 8,000 after a serious hard lockdown in place, American residents here In Spain spoke exclusively to the Euro Weekly News about their fears for families and friends in their homeland.

People tend to forget the amount of Americans who live across mainly Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca as well as the main cities of Madrid and Barcelona.

Bob Latimer who only recently arrived to Benalmadena from Phoenix Arizona just 4 months ago with his wife Anne, told the Euro Weekly News:

“I’m really worried how quick this virus spreads and have witnessed it first hand with what I have seen here, I don’t think my homeland realises how quick it strikes, at first when lockdown was mentioned it was a novelty to see empty streets especially coming from America but as a few days past it was worrying to see the rapid numbers of those fallen and sadly dying, Anne has been living in fear, she’s only just had an operation on her shoulder, with fantastic treatment here in Spain but all her follow up appointments have now been cancelled”

“We can cope with that, but we have been calling our son and informing him how quick it strikes and he tells us, it’s not being taken seriously enough back home in Arizona, I urge all my fellow Americans back home to take this seriously, very seriously indeed”





Meanwhile Lou Stammers said ” I’m from Las Vegas Nevada and I’m glad to see they have started to react but I really home everyone back home takes this serious, here in Alicante I’ve had to sit and watch people die quickly and it’s not nice seeing people carried from homes in body bags and carted off to the morgue too early in life, we Americans have our facebook groups where we all chat away and some members in Madrid have seen awful scenes of death, I don’t think the States has reacted quick enough and all states need to lock down as we have here in Spain otherwise it will be complete carnage, please fellow Americans heed the advice Spain has shown the world and lockdown fully and fast”

Buck Carson though blames China: “This is a type of chemical warfare distributed by the Chinese in my opinion, Trump started sanctions and trade wars and it’s ironic this disease came from nowhere, its an attack on the world and mainly aimed at the USA in revenge is my belief. America needs to start defending against it and we need to shut off for a few months”



