Coronavirus: Police find wife in boot as driver makes 224-mile round trip to collect £15 windows he bought from Ebay!





“Unbelievable”, the officer’s words when he opened the boot of a car the motorway patrol police had just pulled over, enforcing the UK lockdown on “essential” journeys only.

As England’s deputy chief medical officer warned Britons that restrictions on their lives may last for at least six months the officers shook their heads in disbelief as the drivers wife looked up at them from the boot of the car. As they helped her out the driver, her husband, explained he bought”a bargain” off eBay, some windows he saw for £15 proved too irresistible to miss, he just had to have them!

All was going well until the motorway police flashed them over to stop and discovered the “hidden cargo”, they issued him with a Traffic offense Report (TOR).

Had that been in Spain, things would be much different, a fine of at least €600 would have been issued and possibly a criminal report too.

In a post on Twitter, the force said:





“A driver has travelled from Coventry to Salford to collect a £15 eBay purchase of windows.

“His wife could not fit in the vehicle so she was travelling in the boot for the return journey when stopped on the M6 Cheshire.





“The driver was given a TOR (Traffic Offence Report) for the offence.”

A spokesman for the force said:

“You can leave your home to shop for basic necessities, [such as] food and medicine; taking exercise – alone or with members of a household; for any medical need or [to] provide care to a vulnerable person; travelling for work purposes, but only where they cannot work from home.”