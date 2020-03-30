Coronavirus fears close ‘drug town’ in Spain’s Mallorca





RESIDENTS of a slum known as the Mallorca’s ‘drug town’ have blocked entry to outsiders over fears of coronavirus contagion.

A group of locals put up a makeshift barrier on the entrance road to Son Banya on Monday morning, with a large, rudimentary sign balanced on an old sofa warning that anyone who doesn’t live there is not allowed in.

The concern over social distancing is somewhat more lax inside the slum according to Spanish press, with reports that just yesterday there were around 30 people gathering outside their homes.

There were also reports of an incident earlier today when several youngsters threw stones at a car trying to get to the locality.

Last year Palma City Council launched procedures for evicting Son Banya residents and tearing down the slum.



