Coronavirus claims two more lives on Spain’s Costa Almeria





THE coronavirus pandemic has claimed two more lives in Almeria, the Junta de Andalucía’s Health and Families department figures for today Monday reveal.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the province to 14.

The number of people with coronavirus contagion being treated in Almeria’s hospitals has also increased. There were 10 further admissions on Sunday, meaning nearly 100 Covid-19 patients have been admitted in all.

Almeria city’s Torrecardenas hospital has eight infected patients in intensive care.

The total number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Almeria now stands at 223, 23 more than on Sunday.





Healthcare and medical professionals account for approximately 30 of the province’s registered coronavirus cases.

On the positive side, the rate of the increase of new cases has slowed in the last few days. Yesterday the Junta reported an additional 27 and on Saturday a further 31.





Six people in Almeria have so far made a full recovery from the virus.