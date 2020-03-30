Business Minister Defends Firms that Remain Open as ‘They Have Right To’





Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi has defended firms that have decided to remain open and claims criticism comes from those who ‘hate the private sector.’

Zahawi has showed his support for businesses that have stayed open during the lockdown and has called for the economy damaged within the UK to be ‘minimised.’

The conservative wrote in the Daily Telegraph today: “These are difficult times for businesses, as they are for all of us.

“We cannot allow those who hate the private sector to use this crisis as an excuse to pile unfair criticism on them.”

Zahawi emphasised that businesses which do not fall under the categories Boris Johnson has chosen to shut, have every right to stay open.

Many takeaways have closed their doors due to public pressure, despite Johnson allowing for them to remain open during lockdown. Large firms such as Greggs, McDonald’s and Costa have all shut their doors.



