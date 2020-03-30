BREAKING NEWS: Small sign of hope in Italy as the country registers the lowest rise in new coronavirus cases in a fortnight





THERE is small sign of hope in Italy as the country registers the smallest increase in new coronavirus contagions in two weeks.

Another 4,050 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the country in the last 24 hours.

Dreadful as the news is, these are the least bad figures since March 17.

On Sunday Italy added 5,217 people to the list of those testing positive for coronavirus, and 5,974 on Saturday.

There have been 101,730 coronavirus cases in Italy altogether.

Just under 60 per cent are recovering in isolation in their homes with only mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. Some 4,000 patients are in intensive care.





As it stands, Italy has registered the highest number of deaths from the virus of any country in the world, and accounts for more than one third of the global total.