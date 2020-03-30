BREAKING NEWS: EASYJET GROUNDS ITS ENTIRE FLEET OF AIRCRAFT





UK CARRIER EASYJET HAS GROUNDED ITS ENTIRE FLEET OF AIRCRAFT DUE TO THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.

easyJet has had to stop all operations amid the coronavirus crisis as demand was at an all-time low and with government restrictions on flights across the world it was not economical to carry on.

They will make a statement later today regarding staff layoffs and future plans for the airline, the airline industry indeed faces ‘turbulent times’ due to the Covid-19 crisis and it may be some time before matters return to normal.