Boris Johnson’s top Advisor to the government of the Coronavirus has gone into self-isolation after he himself began feeling unwell and started to show symptoms of COVID-19.

The UK government has started falling apart as another adviser has admitted he is probably infected with the coronavirus. Adviser Dominic Cummings is now at his home and will continue to be as the full effects of the deadly disease kick in.

More to follow on this breaking news story.