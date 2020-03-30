Argentina Extends Its Compulsory Quarantine Until April 14





THE President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, is hoping that this isolation contains the curve of infection in the country.

Alberto Fernandez has prolonged the strict quarantine measures until April 14. This compulsory quarantine and near paralysis of its economic activity began on March 20 and was initially meant to end on March 31, but medical experts have advised the government that the emergency measures should be extended for a greater period of time.

“An economy that falls can be once again resurrected, but a life that falls cannot,” said Fernandez during a televised speech on Sunday night. The President warned that this would be “very hard” for companies as some will be forced to let go of staff and others will take advantage of the situation to gauge prices. “We are trying to win time,” he added, “to prepare ourselves” in relation to a situation “of extreme necessity.” It is estimated that the peak of the crisis will reach Argentina during the end of April or at the beginning of May.

Argentina was one of the first countries to enact such strict quarantine measures, like the ones seen in Spain or Italy: when the quarantine was ordered, the country had only recorded two deaths as a result of the coronavirus. When he implanted the extension of this measure there were only 20 deaths and 820 cases officially registered.



