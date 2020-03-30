Alarming 12,000+ of Spain’s health workers now infected with Covid-19





At the latest count, Spain has 85,195 people infected with the coronavirus (Covid-19), and more alarmingly, around 12,298 of them are health professionals. One of them is Fernando Simón, Director of Health Alerts and Emergencies at Spain’s Ministry of Health, who was diagnosed positive for the virus today. Until today, he was providing the public with daily health updates.

Spain, today, has also overtaken China (with 81,439 cases) to become the third country with the most coronavirus cases, after the US (141,559+) and Italy (97,689+). It is now also the second country with the most Covid-19-related deaths after Italy. Spain has lost around 7,340 lives as a result of the disease since the pandemic started. However, the country has recorded slightly fewer deaths today – 812 – compared to yesterday’s record 838.

To date, more than 46,600 patients diagnosed with the virus have been hospitalised, of which 16,780 have been discharged after recovery.