Aer Lingus Flight to China for Essential PPE Forced to Turn Back





AN Aer Lingus flight bound for China to collect essential PPE, has been forced to return, and make an emergency landing, following a bird strike.

A spokesperson for Aer Lingus has said: “EI9108 has returned to Dublin following a bird strike. Upon landing in Dublin it will be assessed by engineers and upon its clearance for travel a new departure time will be ascertained.”

The plane which took off from Dublin Airport, just after midday today, was struck by a bird and forced to make an emergency landing back in Dublin at approximately 12.30, where a number of emergency services were awaiting its arrival on the runway.

In the next few weeks over 60 planes will head to China to collect essential PPE equipment. The first of which departed Dublin yesterday, arriving in Bejiing to pick up before returning to Ireland.

The dedicated crew made up of five pilots, who volunteered to take part in the mission, were required to remain on the plane throughout the trip, with the threat of any disembarkation resulting in a strict two-week quarantine under Chinese law.



