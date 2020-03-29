WATCH: Health workers raise spirits in Spain’s Mallorca





THEY are working all hours of the day and night on the frontline of the coronavirus battle at great personal sacrifice, but in true wartime spirit, Mallorca’s health centre personnel have been doing their bit to raise public spirits and bring everyone together at these difficult times.

-- Advertisement --





“Everything will be alright”, was the optimistic message in a video staff at the Rafal Nou health centre in Palma posted on social media to cheer up people living under lockdown.





Porto Cristo health centre professionals recorded a light-hearted video with serious reminders to the public to play their part in the fight to defeat Covid-19.

Bopping to Gloria Gaynor’s anthem ‘I will survive’ they hold up signs calling on people to wash their hands, stay indoors, and keep their distance.



