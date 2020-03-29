WATCH: Alicante police brings out the big boy for first time in 6 years to sanitise the streets of the Costa Blanca city

WATER CANONS: National Police in Alicante mobilise vehicle for first time in six years.

AFTER six years sitting dormant, National Police in Alicante has mobilised its huge water canon vehicle to disinfect the streets of the city.

In a post, the force shared of the vehicle in action, captioned: ‘Policemen use the water lorry to disinfect the streets to prevent coronavirus infection. Finally it is useful after six years.’

