WATCH: Alicante police brings out the big boy for first time in 6 years to sanitise the streets of the Costa Blanca city

AFTER six years sitting dormant, National Police in Alicante has mobilised its huge water canon vehicle to disinfect the streets of the city.
In a post, the force shared of the vehicle in action, captioned: ‘Policemen use the water lorry to disinfect the streets to prevent coronavirus infection. Finally it is useful after six years.’
La @policia utiliza su camión lanza-agua para desinfectar las calles a fin de evitar contagios por coronavirus.
Por fin se da uso util después de 6 años @info_dgp#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos#EstadoDeAlarma #QuedateEnCasa #Goit #Uip #PoliciaNacional #Policia #ufp #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/SwP6HdKVy3
— CGSC.UFP (@CgscUfp) March 26, 2020
-- Advertisement --