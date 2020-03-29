Top Marks for Costa Blanca British School as they Help Local Council to Mask Up





THE El Limonar International School in Villamartin has made a large donation of personal safety gear to be used by San Miguel Council staff during the pandemic.

The gift came as the British school was once again rated as one of the best international schools in the Valencia region in a survey conducted by the El Mundo newspaper.

The safety clothing was going to be used by kitchen and cleaning staff at El Limonar, but after it had to close its doors under the State of Alarm, the school decided to make the donation to the local council.

Despite the school doors being closed, the institution received an extra boost that it has once again been included in a list of the 12 best international schools in Valencia.

It’s the only British school in the Vega Baja region to get the prestigious honour, with the jury noting that it offers courses to get the official Spanish Bachillerato certificate, as well as GCSE and A-level teaching which allows pupils to qualify to get into both British and Spanish universities.



