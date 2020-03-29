Thank you to all our members and followers





In the last two weeks we have been overwhelmed by the kindness we have had reported to us from members. Both housesitters and pet owners have told us heart-warming stories of how you have helped each other within our community.

This is a personal thank you from our team to you all to say, if you have offered your sitters a bed for a few more nights to make up for cancelled flights, cancelled holidays we appreciate it. Also, a personal thank you to pet sitters who have shown remarkable support for their owners when return journeys have been delayed due to this global crisis.

-- Advertisement --





And because we are a small network, we’ve been able to stay in touch with anyone who needs support. Thank you for responding. We really appreciated your collaboration.

If you haven’t used HouseSitMatch yet here are some details…

How does it work?





You join as a homeowner member, for this there is a small annual fee. You get ID checked for safety and then build your advert saying when you are going on holiday. Housesitters are mailed your advert, they respond and then you choose whom you would like to care for your pets.

What makes HouseSitMatch unique?





The careful checking of all our members makes us unique. Unlike other housesitting and petsitting networks, at Housesitmatch.com we ID check all our members. We also offer housesitters a police and background check on registration. We do this because it makes our network safer and helps us maintain a high bar for housesitters caring for your precious pets and homes. Please check our Trustpilot reviews online to see what our clients say about our service.

Trustpilot Testimonials – 4.8 / 5 Excellent rating (New Trustpilot rating scale)

Here’s what members have said about us-

Housesit Match found us a perfect housesitter…

Housesit Match found us a perfect housesitter while we were away in Canada and we were delighted with the care and attention that Housesit Match took in helping us find the right person.

Ros Morris – Dog owner

How do you join?

Please register online via our website www.Housesitmatch.com

Choose a membership plan – Please note prices go up soon so sign up now on subscription to secure these prices: Standard (DIY option) = £69 pa Premium (with support at each step) = £89 pa



Do you need a housesitter? Get in touch. House-sitting can be a win-win for both parties, free house and petsitting, and the experienced and checked sitters get free accommodation! Register as either housesitter or homeowner with a 20% discount using coupon code P2020 – an exclusive offer for readers. To find a house pet-sitter go to www.HousesitMatch.com