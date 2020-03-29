Spain’s Costa Almeria pays tribute to coronavirus victims and to dedicated health workers





ALMERIA is paying tribute to the victims of coronavirus and to the dedicated health professionals working on the health emergency crisis frontline.

The flags are flying at half-mast on public buildings like the provincial government palace and Almeria City Call.

Almeria City mayor Ramon Fernandez said his administration had declared official mourning in the municipality for as long as the State of Alarm lasts as a sign of solidarity.

“The council wants to stand by the side of the families of the victims and those who unfortunately lost their lives while this terrible pandemic persists, families which are being even harder hit on having family members who die and who they cannot be with in their last goodbye”, the mayor commented.

Also until the emergency situation is over the Diputacion palace and the city hall are being lit up in green every night from 8pm in recognition of the tireless efforts and solidarity of medical personnel, as are landmarks like the provincial capital’s Teatro Apolo and city centre fountains.







