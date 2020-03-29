Spain’s Balearic Islands coronavirus case increase slowdown continues





THERE has been another increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Balearic Islands, but Sunday’s figures reflect this week’s trend of a slowdown in the rise.

Regional Infectious Diseases Management Autonomous Committee spokesman Javier Arranz reported at midday a further 96 cases over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 958.

-- Advertisement --





This represented an 11.1 per cent increase, but compares with 107 new cases between Friday and Saturday, or 14.2 per cent more.

The percentage rise has been gradually decreasing since the beginning of the week. Between last Sunday and Monday the number of Covid-19 cases went up by 20 per cent.

Arranz described the latest figures as “good news”, and said they indicated “we are getting close to the peak.”





On the negative side, he said specialists estimate the true number of Covid-19 infections could be five times higher than the official figures because people are only suffering mild symptoms and have not been diagnosed.

Arranz also reported that another two people in the Balearics had lost their lives to coronavirus since Saturday, an 84-year old man and another patient aged 90. This put the fatalities total at 33.





Currently 450 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 on the islands are in hospital, and of these 89 are in intensive care.