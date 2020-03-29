Spain’s Andalucia registers ‘declining’ & ‘slowing down’ of new Covid-19 cases





ANDALUCIA has reported a drop in the number of new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases. Today, it registered 405 cases, compared to yesterday’s 484, taking the new total to 4,682 people diagnosed with the disease. The rate at which people are getting infected has also dropped – from 12.7 per cent to 9.4 per cent, according to Spain’s Ministry of Health.

However, Andalucia registered a record number of coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours – 32 – totalling 207 for the region. Around 35 more patients are receiving intensive care unit (ICU) treatment, with the total number of those in critical condition reaching 201. Approximately, 2,293 patients with Covid-19 are hospitalised across the region.

-- Advertisement --





In terms of the rest of the country, Spain has a total of 78,797 patients diagnosed with the disease, with the death toll reaching 6,528. Around 4,907 of these people are in ICU. However, on a positive note, 14,709 patients are said to have recovered to date.

Here’s a breakdown of the statistics by region:

Andalucia 4,682 cases (207 deaths)

Aragón 1,858 cases (93 deaths)

Asturias 1,088 cases (41 deaths)

Baleares 958 cases (29 deaths)

Basque Country 5,740 cases (265 deaths)

Canarias 1,125 cases (39 deaths)

Cantabria 1,023 cases (26 deaths)

Castilla La Mancha 5,246 cases (539 deaths)

Castilla y León 5,414 cases (380 (deaths)

Catalonia 15,026 cases (1,226 deaths)

Ceuta 21 cases (1 deaths)

Extremadura 1,456 cases (100 deaths)

Galicia 3,139 cases (60 deaths)

Madrid 22,677 cases (3.082 deaths)

Melilla 48 cases (1 deaths)

Murcia 872 cases (20 deaths)

Navarra 2,011 cases (84 deaths)

La Rioja 1,629 cases (68 deaths)

Valencia 4,784 cases (267 deaths)



