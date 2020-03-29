SPAIN CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Deaths from Covid-19 today are the worst since the Crisis started





THE Spanish Health Ministry has released its daily update, it’s the worst daily figures of the death toll for Covid-19 in Spain since the beginning of the crisis for the third day in a row

However, they reported the lowest number of new cases since March 23, the total number of cases is 78,797.

The morbid figures show there have been 838 new deaths with the total number of deaths now at 6,528.

