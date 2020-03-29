Soldiers complete transformation of London’s ExCel centre





Soldiers descended upon London’s ExCel centre today to help complete the building’s transformation into the capital’s emergency coronavirus hospital.

Officers in uniform took to the international convention centre in Newham, East London, to assist in the final touches of the new NHS Nightingale hospital as the UK tries to control the spread of the deadly virus which has now claimed the lives of 1,228 in the country.

Incredible images from inside the new hospital showed military personnel erecting cubicles and carrying equipment into the transformed centre- which is set to hold up to 4,000 COVID-19 patients and will initially have 500 beds.

Yesterday the nation was given their very first glimpse of the new field hospital as construction work began and and NHS staff helped unload medical equipment including oxygen tanks, heart monitors and defibrillators.

As military planners continue to work with Health Service officials to help create the new hospital in the capital, ambulances were seen lining up outside the centre to give up their services to the effort and help prepare for the hospital’s first patients who are set to arrive next week.



