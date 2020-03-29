Police in Malaga break up Late Night Rave Party during the Coronavirus Lockdown

Police in Malaga busted a rave party on an industrial Estate in Malaga disobeying the lockdown

Hundreds of late-night party revellers were arrested on an industrial estate in Malaga last night who ignored the State of Alarm law to stage an all-night rave.

WORKING on a tip-off, the Guardia Civil burst into the complete surprise of the guests who were by now “off their heads” as one officer described it. When they entered a separate room on the premises they realised why…

Police seized a large amount of ‘party’ drugs at the event, arrests followed.

Apart from closing the event down thousands of euros of fines were issued to the organisers and the mainly teenage audience. Many were in tears as they called their parents for help, some even frightened of the outcome.

 

 


 

 





