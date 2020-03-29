NO TIME TO PARTY: Costa Del Sol’s police arrest 16 for partying during Spain’s lockdown





According to Malaga’s Town Hall, some of the locals insist on flouting Spain’s State of Alarm restrictions in favour of partying.

On Friday night for example, 16 people were arrested in Malaga for ignoring the country’s lockdown rules, and attending either house or street parties (botellon). Six of them were detained for having a house party in Malaga’s calle Feijóo. They were arrested in the early hours of the morning, after a neighbour reported them to the police.

Another four people were arrested shortly after, while enjoying drinks at a street party on calle Doctor Jiménez Díaz in Malaga. The other six were arrested while partying at another apartment in the city, at around 4.30 am, after disturbing the neighbours with ‘loud’ music.

