Neighbours who are holding a ‘doorstop disco’ every night for the lockdown





A housing estate has found a way to keep the lockdown blues away by holding a nightly disco from their doorsteps.

AROUND 20 families come out to dance and sing during the nightly social event complete with smoke machines and glow sticks in Cardiff, Wales.

Mum-of-two Kelly Smith said the close-knit community first came up with the idea to mark her son Jak’s birthday on the first night of the government lockdown.

And since then it has grown every night – all within social distancing rules as the families keep firmly on their doorsteps.

Kelly, 42, told The Wales Online: “It was my son’s birthday on the first day of lockdown and I just thought how can I make it a bit of fun?





“I wanted to keep the kids connected and I didn’t want them stuck on their iPads.

“The two streets are on a crossroad and all the children go to school and so similar activities.





“We’ve got a couple of pensioners of the street and even they come out.”

Kelly said: “One of the children likes to know what song it is can he can practise his dance moves all day.

“Another child likes to dress up in different outfits for it. Pretty much every house has a light up sword or something like that from a concert and the next door neighbour has a smoke machine.

“The neighbours opposite have a VW campervan with a concertina roof and they have glow lights.”

She said: “It’s only one song, it’s not a party and it’s just three minutes maximum but we have had two children’s birthday’s so we have a quick happy birthday, blow a couple of air kisses shout how are you doing and go back in.

“It’s just something to do – there’s nothing else to do.

“It’s catching on – two of my friends who live locally but not close enough to hear us have started it.”