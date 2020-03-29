Medic in Spain´s Murcia Region is Saying that Masks are of Carnival Quality





A DOCTOR working at a Murcia City hospital has savaged the quality of personal protection equipment being offered to health workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The unnamed emergency department medic is based at the Reina Sofia hospital and said that the masks they he had to use were of the same quality that would be worn at a carnival parade.

He stated that the currently standard of personal equipment just could not properly prevent his colleagues getting infected with Covid-19.

“We really do appreciate the great gestures and public signals of applause that we have been getting, but we are not heroes”, the doctor explained.

"We just want to carry out our duties under adequate conditions".





The medic continued:- "As we treat people who have the coronavirus, we are using protection that frankly will be useless in stopping us getting Covid-19. Some of the masks are decades old".




