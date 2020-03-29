Kids Costa Blanca Cartoon Treat is Stopped by Madrid’s Man in Area





PLANS for two members of Torrevieja’s Civil Protection team to dress as up as cartoon characters to thank children for their patience during the State of Alarm were scuppered by the Madrid government’s regional representative.

Posters had appeared on Torrevieja Council social media sites promoting the fact that Mickey Mouse and Spongebob Squarepants would be driving around the city and saying hello to youngsters via a public address system.

The novel idea had been conceived by Torrevieja Council’s emergency department to bring some modest and much-needed light relief in these crisis-hit days.

The characters would have been accompanied by Civil Protection colleagues and members of the Guardia Civil, who would have delivered messages to youngsters who would have watched them from their balconies.

However, the plan for Mickey and Spongebob to hit the road reached the eyes and ears of Madrid government sub-delegate, Araceli Carrier, who rang Torrevieja mayor, Eduardo Dolon, to tell him to stop the cartoon-led drive round.

