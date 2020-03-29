Isolationist in Asturias told to go Home by Guardia Civil





A HELICOPTER patrol operated by UHEL, the helicopter unit of the Guardia Civil spotted a parked car in the Asturian part of the Picos de Europa.

Officers from the Mountain Group (GREIM) were immediately sent out to investigate the sighting and discovered that an individual was camping in the car.

After questioning, he said that he had been parked up in the area since February but was aware of the state of alarm that had been entered into due to coronavirus.

After confirming from the amount of rubbish around that he must have been there for some time, the officers discovered that he lived in the town of Gijon and told him to return home immediately.



