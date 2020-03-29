Guardia Civil on Spain’s Costa Blanca in Hospital Ice Dash





GUARDIA CIVIL officers based in Jacarilla responded to an emergency appeal for ice cubes by buying bags of them from a petrol station.

The transplant unit at Orihuela’s Vega Bega Hospital put out an SOS over being seriously short of ice to keep organs in top condition ahead of some planned operations.

That plea was picked up by Guardia officers in Jacarilla, and they managed to get hold of five bags from a local service station.

After the purchase, the important ice was driven straight over to the hospital at San Bartolome.



