Couple from Dubai Complete an Inspiring 42.2km marathon in their 100 sqm apartment during lockdown





A COUPLE from Dubai managed to run an incredible 42.2km marathon in their 100 sqm apartment during the lockdown as a way of acknowledging the fantastic support they have received from the health care and essential workers.

Christoph Kent wrote:

Dear Madam/ Sir,

I hope that you are keeping well during this time. I write to you with a story which I hope you will report, as it will help all of us in the current situation.

As you will know, residents have been advised, and at times legally obliged, to stay at home in the UAE. This is the same in many countries around the world!





Today (28 March 2020), starting at 9am, my wife and I ran a full 42.2km marathon around our 100 sqm apartment in Dubai. Yesterday was spent moving our furniture to the centre of our rooms to give us enough room to run. The exercise took us just under eight hours. The reason for our marathon is that we are inspired and incredibly grateful for everything and everyone who is working around the clock to keep all of us safe – there are many health care and essential workers who do more than a marathon every day.

We know that we can ALL play our part by staying at home!! We hope what we did today is an inspiration and motivation to others – demonstrating each one of us can protect the lives of others by staying at home and also being able to stay fit and healthy whilst doing so! We have already had many messages from people across the world who we have inspired to stay at home for their exercise and to keep fit and healthy whilst at home.





My wife and I are avid runners and of course, would love to be running outside, however, we know that in the current situation this is simply not an option. We are fully aware we are not in a ‘high risk’ category, however, if we were to be infected we could be a strain on the healthcare system and even worse we would act as transmitters to potentially high-risk individuals and ultimately could be the reason someone loses their life.

Best regards, Christoph Kent

Comment

We applaud them for their efforts in these grim and challenging times, well-done guys, you are indeed an inspiration to others!

