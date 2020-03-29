Country music legend Joe Diffie dies two days after testing positive for Covid-19





Country music hitmaker and legend Joe Diffie is reported to have died today from coronavirus-complications. The 61-year-old Grammy award-winning musician tested positive for Covid-19 just two days ago.

After being diagnosed on Friday, he released a statement to his fans, stating: “We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”

Some of Diffie’s biggest hits included the “Pickup Man,” “John Deere Green” and “Third Rock from the Sun”. He was planning to release a new album, “I Got This,” after some seven years, and was recently forced to cancel a US concert due to coronavirus concerns.

His death was confirmed by Diffie’s representative, today.







